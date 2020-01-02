Discussion
David Verhaag
Maker
Think about the last time you sat down to write something. Maybe it was an email for work, a blog post, or a Twitter update. To complete it maybe you needed to attach a file or reference an article you recently read. You open a new browser tab or folder and... you search. How long did it take you to open a new tab, search the places where you consume content, search your desktop folders, search your browsing history and then return to your work? And after all that searching, all the ad distractions and unrelated results you sorted through, how easy was it to get back into the flow of writing? We created Olifano to solve the growing problem of too much information in too many places. By bringing information into the flow of work we believe we can help users to be more productive and focused on doing their best work. I would love to hear your feedback.
Does this work for outlook as well?
@matthewbwerner our first launch is a Chrome extension so if you are running Outlook in a Chrome browser yes.
