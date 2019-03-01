Log InSign up
Ola Electric

Uber's rival in India is going electric ⚡

Ola cabs app offers the easiest & fastest way to book a ride. With more than 3,00,000 cabs & taxis in 100+ cities including Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, & Ahmedabad, Ola is the most popular cab booking service in India
Ola Timeline: The Tale of an Indian Consumer Startup Turning Into a Global Mobility Giant3 min read You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. How often do we opt to cab it today? Pretty! Booking a cab on a few clicks seems like an everyday activity today for office goers and long-distance travellers. Had it been a few days ago, the case was not the same.
EntrepreneurAastha Singal
India's Ola spins out a dedicated EV business -- and it just raised $56M from investorsOla, Uber's key rival in India, is doubling down on electric vehicles after it span out a dedicated business, which has pulled in $56 million in early funding. The unit is named Ola Electric Mobility and it is described as being an independent business that's backed by Ola. TechCrunch u...
TechCrunch

Aaron O'Leary
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Ola is in the news today as it announced it is spinning out a dedicated Electric Vehicle business.
