OKUPIED

Simple property management app for landlords

OKUPIED is an easy to use property management app, built for individual landlords. It eliminates the need for spreadsheets, paper-based accounting, and cash/check handling for rent payments.
New mobile app helps small investors track their rental propertiesCLOSE Do you own rental properties as a side business? Are you tired of paying 10 percent of the rent collected to a property management company that you are unhappy with? Do you struggle to keep track of your rental business expenses? You are not alone.
OKUPIED was born with the idea to provide a simple set of tools that help individual landlords navigate through the complexities of managing properties, and streamline their business. Unlike other complex and expensive solutions, OKUPIED is mobile first, simple to use, and low cost alternative, which allows users to track their business on-the-go.
