OKR by ALLO

OKR by ALLO

OKRs Made More Visual, Engaging, and Connected

Welcome to the next generation of goal setting and tracking – with ALLO OKR. Crafted to align company goals from macro to micro, it's a seamless bridge that aligns everyone's key goals across all organizational levels.
Launched in
Productivity
SaaS
Human Resources
 by
OKR by ALLO
OKR by ALLO
OKR by ALLO by
OKR by ALLO
was hunted by
Ray Hong
in Productivity, SaaS, Human Resources. Made by
Ray Hong
,
Jake
,
Marta Clua
and
Edward Park
. Featured on August 15th, 2023.
OKR by ALLO
is rated 4.5/5 by 2 users. This is OKR by ALLO's first launch.
