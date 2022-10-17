Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from OKR Board for Jira
See OKR Board for Jira’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
OKR board for Jira
OKR board for Jira
OKR management tool to organize your priorities efficiently
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
OKR board for Jira is a complete OKR management plugin for Jira aimed to build collaborative and efficient work for a business. It helps to track the company’s performance with advanced analytics and progress monitoring.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Task Management
by
OKR Board for Jira
monday dev
Ad
Product management software to build better products faster
Learn more
About this launch
OKR Board for Jira
Powerful OKR management plugin for Jira
6
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
OKR board for Jira by
OKR Board for Jira
was hunted by
Daria Semenikhina
in
Productivity
,
Task Management
. Made by
Daria Semenikhina
and
Viktor Grekov
. Featured on October 17th, 2022.
OKR Board for Jira
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on February 16th, 2019.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#34
Week rank
-
Report