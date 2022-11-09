Products
OKR Board for Confluence
OKR Board for Confluence
OKR Board macros to embed OKRs into Confluence pages
Macros include: - Home page (Personal or Team OKRs with progress chart) - Dashboard (Performance report) - Alignment view (List of OKRs in the hierarchy)
Launched in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Tech
by
OKR Board for Confluence
About this launch
OKR Board for Confluence
OKR Board macros to embed OKRs into Confluence pages
OKR Board for Confluence by
OKR Board for Confluence
was hunted by
Daria Semenikhina
in
Productivity
,
Software Engineering
,
Tech
. Made by
Daria Semenikhina
and
Viktor Grekov
. Featured on November 10th, 2022.
OKR Board for Confluence
is not rated yet. This is OKR Board for Confluence's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
3
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#144
