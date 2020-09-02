Oklahoma Smokes

discussion
Ashwinn
MakerCo-founder, Point
Hello! I helped launch this product as an alternative for people who are looking to quit smoking. We use all natural hemp flower and have designed our product to feel familiar to smokers, to help them transition off of traditional cigarettes. Happy to answer any questions and hear any feedback!
@shwinnabego Where do you source your hemp? Is it full spectrum?
@jaketital We source it from a farm in Tennessee. It is full spectrum since it's the actual flower!
Very interesting! What does it taste like to smoke these? And what are the effects on a person’s health?
@barnabybones thanks! Since we use hemp-flower it has a cannabis-like taste + smell profile, but not as strong. As far as health effects, smoking anything isn't good, but we tried to make the cleanest smoke possible (non-addictive hemp flower, no additives, unbleached wood pulp paper, and biodegradable filters). The idea is that for smokers, and for people who choose to smoke, there's a way to reduce some of the harmful chemicals / byproducts inhaled by being more intentional about the ingredients.
It is tobacco free
@jimmyshitz it is!