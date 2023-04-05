Products
Home
→
Product
→
Okama Portfolio Analyzing Tools
Okama Portfolio Analyzing Tools
Free & open source portfolio, ETF and stocks analyzing tools
Okama is online portfolio analysis tool for backtesting & forecasting, monte carlo simulation and optimization (efficient frontiers). It's build on free & open source code, maintained by community for quantitative finance.
Okama portfolio analyzing tools
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Please test okama portfolio tools. It 100% free community project with open source."
Okama portfolio analyzing tools
Free & open source portfolio, ETF and stocks analyzing tools
Okama Portfolio Analyzing Tools by
Okama portfolio analyzing tools
was hunted by
Sergey Kikevich
in
Open Source
,
Fintech
,
Investing
. Made by
Sergey Kikevich
. Featured on April 5th, 2023.
Okama portfolio analyzing tools
is not rated yet. This is Okama portfolio analyzing tools's first launch.
