OK JSON
The ultimate JSON formatter for your Mac
OK JSON is a native and scriptable JSON formatter on macOS. It’s really fast and well-integrated with macOS. It can save view history to local database. You can also write custom scripts to further process JSON string.
Developer Tools
OK JSON
OK JSON
The ultimate JSON formatter for your Mac
OK JSON by
OK JSON
Francis Feng
Developer Tools
Francis Feng
. Featured on May 2nd, 2023.
OK JSON
5/5 ★
by 2 users. It first launched on August 23rd, 2021.
