oi-oi hand-drawn illustrations

20 vector, minimalistic and customizable illustrations with a unique touch to your projects. Ideal for product design, websites, apps, or marketing.
We have a 25% discount for Product Hunt buyers https://gumroad.com/l/LtatR/oioi-25-ph
Hello 👋 I’m happy to announce that oi-oi 20 vector, minimalistic and customizable illustrations have just been released. As a creator of Whoooa! https://www.producthunt.com/post... I have decided to create another set of illustrations but this time in a different style. Creating a unique style is hard and we wanted to achieve something that will set your projects apart. Our handmade illustrations focus on the most wanted subjects for startups, various types of businesses, social media, marketing, web, and mobile applications. It includes a template for Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, so you can change colors at once for all 20 illustrations with just a few clicks to fit the color palette of your product or brand. See how it works in: Sketch - https://yellowww1983.wistia.com/... Figma - https://yellowww1983.wistia.com/... Adobe XD - https://yellowww1983.wistia.com/... Available in the following formats: ai, sketch, fig, adobe xd, eps, svg, png, jpg Compatible with: Adobe Illustrator, Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, Photoshop, Affinity Designer, and more. You will get: - 20 vector illustrations - Vector + raster formats for all design software - Free lifetime updates - Personal & commercial license - A template for Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD for changing colors We have a 25% discount for PH buyers with this code oioi-25-ph (you can apply it at checkout) or you can simply use this URL https://gumroad.com/l/LtatR/oioi... Enjoy and spread the love 💜
I've been using it for a while and I can say one thing: definitely worth buying!
Great pack! I will definitely use it for my next project. Thanks Greg!
Outstanding pack!