Friedger Müffke
As a long-time user and supporter of the matrix platform and as a blockchain developer, I am quite excited to provide a chat service where users can sign in just with their name - the name that they already own on a blockchain, not a name or account that a social network rented out to their users (mostly at the cost of less privacy). The chat and collaboration app comes with all the features already known by Riot.im, like end-to-end encryption, video/voice calls, widgets, team chats. Of course, OI Chat is connected to the already existing 7+ millions users. Just to make it clear, OI Chat does not use any blockchain for chatting, it just uses the power and security of blockchains for authenticating users:
- Blockstack users can just use their Blockstack ID. OI Chat verifies that the user can respond to a challenge using their own storage (gaia storage).
- EOS users can use their EOS account name. OI Chat verifies that the user signed an on-chain transaction.
