OI Calendar is an encrypted, decentralized alternative to Google Calendar. It is your open source calendar in the cloud that belongs to you - as in your own Blockstack identity.
Friedger MüffkeMaker@friedger_muffke · Entredeveloper from Europe
If you don't know what Google is doing with your event data you should give OI Calendar a try. For a long time I was fallen for the convenience of Google Calendar, but now I want my data back and created this web app with Blockstack.
