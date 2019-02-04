Log InSign up
OI Calendar

Encrypted, decentralized alternative to Google calendar

OI Calendar is an encrypted, decentralized alternative to Google Calendar. It is your open source calendar in the cloud that belongs to you - as in your own Blockstack identity.

Friedger MüffkeMaker@friedger_muffke · Entredeveloper from Europe
If you don't know what Google is doing with your event data you should give OI Calendar a try. For a long time I was fallen for the convenience of Google Calendar, but now I want my data back and created this web app with Blockstack.
