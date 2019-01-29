OHNO interacts with your team to discover all the friction in your business that slows you down. It highlights what's stopping everyone meeting their mission, objectives, and upholding the values that are important.
Brad DunnMaker@brad_dunn · Product guy at @Ohno
Hi Hunters. This is something my brother and I have been working on over the last few months and are keen to get some feedback from the community at an early stage. We still have a ways to go, but hope it will add some value for your teams. In essence, OHNO sends little micro-surveys to your team to learn what is stopping them reaching their mission, any objectives they have, or even upholding values that you think are important. It captures those company or organisational problems in a backlog, much like JIRA does for software, but for your team. Then, to help you and your team get to the heart of the issue, we incorporated the 5 Why's method of problem solving directly into the tool. Let us know what you think. We're shipping new features all the time, so if you have any suggestions, be sure to let me know. peace.
