OgHero
Generate social share images for your blogs automagically
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
MK
Maker
Hello PHunters! So the story goes like this: I read a post by IndieHacker about how they automate their social share images for all the posts (https://www.indiehackers.com/pos...). I decided to make a SaaS product out of it. But my day job didn't allow me to finish this until today. But the twist is, before I could even finish the product I found that someone else has already built the product. I felt disappointed to not work fast enough. But somehow I tried to make it live anyway after asking fellow Indiehackers here: https://www.indiehackers.com/pos... Let me know how you find the product. Feedbacks are welcome!
UpvoteShare