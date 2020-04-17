Discussion
Nearly 12 months after live coding an open source image generator for Node.js, I’m excited to announce OG IMPACT: a simple API to dynamically generate beautiful social media images! 🎉 As our social feeds get noisier, it’s become harder and harder to stand out from the crowd. Especially for platforms driven by dynamic, user-generated content. OG makes generating unique Open Graph images as simple as making a GET request: https://ogi.sh/?title=Hello World. I built it for developers - No JavaScript snippets, no backend integration, no image hosting necessary. Just point your meta tag to the API, and that’s it. You also get **unlimited image requests**, so it doesn’t matter how much your page is shared. It's small, but mighty: * Near-zero code integration * Free template gallery * Unlimited image requests * Custom templates with HTML + CSS * Codepen-style template editor * Open source: https://github.com/chrisvxd/og-i... I built this product on top of saasify.sh, which handles all the boring SaaS boilerplate for me. Thanks to @fisch0920 for this building such an awesome product.
