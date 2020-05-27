Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Emma Guo
Maker
Hey Product Hunt, We’re really excited to launch Offsyte today. We’re building a marketplace website where you can easily discover & book really fun team outings, both virtual and in-person. That’s right - virtual team outings! Right now most of you are working from home, but we hope you can find some fun virtual team outing options on our platform. All of our beta vendors host highly-rated, amazing events. Just like us, when the pandemic happened, these vendors learned how to bring their business online and continue to bring people fun team outings. So book now - because booking a fun virtual team outing also means you are supporting these amazing small businesses. For the initial launch, we are working with some of our favorite vendors and will be adding more every week. We are fully integrated with Stripe and Zoom (thank you, Stripe & Zoom!). Your payment is secure, and a Zoom meeting link will be automatically created and sent to you upon booking. P.S. If you can’t tell already, we really love team offsites. Before starting Offsyte, I was an engineering manager at Lyft. I loved team outings so much that my co-founder and I decided to create a marketplace for them. I met some of our beta launch vendors years ago when organizing team offsites. Thank you for checking us out. If you have any feedback, feature requests, vendor referrals, or just want to say hi, you can reach us at hello@offsyte.co. Cheers! Emma
UpvoteShare