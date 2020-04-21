Discussion
Elliot Coad
Happy Earth Day everyone! I'm Elliot one of the cofounders of Offset Earth. We setup this platform for mass funding of real climate action. The capacity of carbon removal projects is so immense, that if we supported even a fraction of them we’d be able to buy ourselves much needed time. Since our launch last year we've planted 1.4 million trees and soon we'll be doing this every month. As a subscriber you'll offset your entire carbon footprint by funding the highest certified carbon reduction projects. You'll be growing your own forest too, each month you'll watch it come to life 12 trees at a time. Today we want to show you the power of collective action. The small individual contributions have the opportunity of major change. If were to scale to the number of Spotify or Netflix subscriptions then you’d be looking at offsetting over a tenth of the entire global carbon footprint and planting 150 billion trees a year. The team behind this are a collective of individuals using their skills to repair the planet. We measure our profit in impact, and are supported by over 60 volunteers on our makers Slack group. Features ✅ Become carbon positive through funding the world’s best climate projects ✅ Grow your own unique forest, between 12 and 48 saplings per month ✅ Set your own low carbon goals and celebrate the ones you've accomplished ✅ Watch your impact and forest come to life on your public profile ✅ Family? Add your kids and pets to your family's profile All for $6.5/€6 per month. We’d love for you to check it out and let us know any questions on here. Cheers all 💚🍃🌱
Congrats guys. Happy to have been member #24 of Offset Earth. 😀 Just checked my profile and I've planted 272 trees in less than a year for just $6.50 a month. Shows how much impact can be had for just a little cash! What are the biggest challenges you've faced with getting people to subscribe to a service like this?
I now have a forest of over 400 trees now - but my proudest day was the tree dividend = what an ace idea!
An amazing product that helps to solve a real problem!