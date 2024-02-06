Products
Home
→
Product
→
Offramps.eth - Send USDC to ENS, get USD
Stats
Offramp your USDC by simply sending it to the ENS address: offramps.eth. Get started in 3 simple steps: 1. Submit your ID. 2. Connect your wallets. 3. Connect your US bank accounts. Once your account is approved, start sending USDC to offramps.eth!
Launched in
Crypto
Money
Blockchain
by
Guidde
Ad
Magically create free video documentation with AI
About this launch
Offramps.eth - Send USDC to ENS, get USD by
was hunted by
Kaito Cunningham
in
Crypto
,
Money
,
Blockchain
. Made by
Kaito Cunningham
,
Alexander Wu
and
Victoria Kim
. Featured on February 7th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Offramps.eth - Send USDC to ENS, get USD's first launch.
