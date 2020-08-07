Discussion
Emily Elyse Miller
Maker
OffLimits offers a unique approach to cereal, using it as a functional fix. We've got a character for every mood to rep you at your most wired or most tired... A cereal for every mood DASH turns your milk into cold brew, because who has time to make both coffee and cereal? Trying to chill? ZOMBIE has the adaptogens to max your relax. No mood or vibe goes unchecked. We didn’t forget about toys And don’t think we forgot about toys. We took the prize inside and let you decide, arcade-style. Earn points for every box purchased (more tickets for members cuz we love you more) and cash-in for collectible merch in the toy-store. What would a cereal toy in 2020 even look like? How about limited edition spray paints, killer keychains, and artist collaborated toys & mini boxes? The possibilities are limitless. Cereal aside… We support diversity and counterculture by encouraging creative abilities, turning doodles into dollars. Support artists & school art programs by visiting and shopping our virtual gallery. New exhibitions pop up on the reg, so come back often. That's our crew. Who are you?
