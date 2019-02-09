Offlife Diet
Reach your goal weight
Offlife Diet is a free web application that helps users reach their goal weight.
It provides dialy feedback on their progress and suggests a dialy calorie intake for reaching goals.
Offlife Diet can be used for losing or gaining weight.
Georgi MitrevMaker@gmitrev · Simple developer
Hey everyone, Georgi here. This has been long in the making and I was finally able to polish it up a little. I hope it will help you with your health goals. Hit me up with any feedback here or in the app! Georgi
Jake Tran@jake_tran · UX
Pls make it into pwa, I probably spend time using this on my phone more than my laptop
