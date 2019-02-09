Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Offlife Diet

Offlife Diet

Reach your goal weight

get it
#5 Product of the DayToday

Offlife Diet is a free web application that helps users reach their goal weight.

It provides dialy feedback on their progress and suggests a dialy calorie intake for reaching goals.

Offlife Diet can be used for losing or gaining weight.

Reviews

Deyan Dobrinov
Plamen Arnaudov
Lazar Nevyanov
 

Discussion

Hunter
Georgi Mitrev
Georgi Mitrev
Makers
Georgi Mitrev
Georgi Mitrev
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Georgi Mitrev
Georgi MitrevMaker@gmitrev · Simple developer
Hey everyone, Georgi here. This has been long in the making and I was finally able to polish it up a little. I hope it will help you with your health goals. Hit me up with any feedback here or in the app! Georgi
Upvote ·
Jake Tran
Jake Tran@jake_tran · UX
Pls make it into pwa, I probably spend time using this on my phone more than my laptop
Upvote ·