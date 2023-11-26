Get app
Sign in
See Officely’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Officely
Officely
Make Flexible Work, really work
Visit
Upvote 5
Free Options
See who is working where each day, get personalized suggestions for the best office days and arrive to find everything you need—from a desk to your lunch order—ready and waiting. All whilst getting full analytics of how your office is being used.
Launched in
Slack
SaaS
Human Resources
by
Officely
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Officely
Make Flexible Work, Really Work
7
reviews
Follow
Officely by
Officely
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Slack
,
SaaS
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Max Shepherd-Cross
and
Rich Turnbull
. Featured on November 28th, 2023.
Officely
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on May 20th, 2021.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report