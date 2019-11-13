Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Shun Yamada
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! I'm so thrilled that you would be interested in Office DJ. My friend nudged me to build a Slack app that shares what's currently playing on Spotify to Slack channel. He works remote and this would be a kind of jukebox for team members to enjoy sharing music. For a couple of days, I have put the finishing touches on it from nothing. P.S.OfficeDJ is my seventh product in a series of #20WEEKS20PRODUCTS (https://shyamady.dev). I’m working hard on several problems from my own experience there. Please check it out 🔥🔥
UpvoteShare