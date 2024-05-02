Launches
Office Slacker
Ranked #9 for today
Office Slacker
Silly app helps office slackers pretend to be busy working
Office Slacker is a whimsical web game that helps people simulate busyness in the office while playing a fun game, complete with fake notification sounds.
Launched in
Funny
Games
by
Office Slacker
About this launch
Office Slacker by
Office Slacker
was hunted by
Aiden In
in
Funny
,
Games
. Made by
Aiden In
. Featured on May 3rd, 2024.
Office Slacker
is not rated yet. This is Office Slacker's first launch.
Upvotes
12
Comments
2
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#66
