Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Adam
Maker
Hi Hunters! The Covid-19 pandemic is expediting the transition to remote work, companies like Twitter and Shopify announced they'll stay remote after the pandemic. Now anyone from any continent can work for international companies that are making millions of dollars in revenue, this is great for employees all over the world, but many are still unsure what are the expectations they should have from employers. Because I am from x country will I get paid more/less? Do you expect me to be online in specific hours? What type of benefits do I get working from x country? What are the expectations of me? How do companies work remote? I created Office Free to be able to answer some of these questions, this is version 1 and in the coming weeks I'll be adding a ton of features that have in mind. Please let me know if you have any questions or feedback
Upvote (2)Share
@surfcoderepeat congrats with launching Adam!
Upvote (1)Share