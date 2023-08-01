Products
Office Assistants
Clippy and his friends, all in one page.
We bring you back the nostalgia of good old days; animate the characters, make them dance, and bring them back to life for a moment.
Launched in
Web App
Funny
Tech
by
Office Assistants
Remotebase
About this launch
Office Assistants
Clippy and his friends, all in one page.
Office Assistants by
Office Assistants
was hunted by
Naeem Noor
in
Web App
,
Funny
,
Tech
. Made by
Naeem Noor
. Featured on August 2nd, 2023.
Office Assistants
is not rated yet. This is Office Assistants's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report