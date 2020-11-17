  1. Home
A fair alternative to common web analytics tools

Gain valuable insights while your users have full access to their usage data. They can review and delete it or opt out completely any time. Usage data is fully encrypted and collected after opt in only. All self hosted, open source and available for free.
Opt in for quality insights | Offen28 Oct 2020, Hendrik Niefeld A key feature of our fair and open web analytics tool Offen is that data will only be collected after website users have opted in. This is absolutely necessary for a fair data transfer, but also comes with another, not so obvious implication.
Let's build a web that is privacy friendly and fair | Offen06 Jul 2020, Hendrik Niefeld Terms such as 'privacy protection', 'privacy-first', 'privacy-focused' or 'privacy friendly' have been a major talking point for quite some time now. The field of web analytics is no exception. Here these terms are used to describe alternative, privacy-oriented approaches and appear regularly in blog posts, readme files and tweets.
Why Offen is a valid Matomo alternative | Offen28 Aug 2020, Hendrik Niefeld Matomo was started around 2007 as a successor to phpMyVisites and open-source alternative to Google Analytics. The project founded by Matthieu Aubry used to be called Piwik until it was rebranded to its current name in 2018.
Hendrik Niefeld
Maker
Product Manager at Offen
Hi there PH, I'm Hendrik. Really excited to share Offen with you. Terms such as 'privacy protection', 'privacy-focused' or 'privacy friendly' have been a major talking point in web analytics for quite some time now. Some analytics tools 'do not use cookies'. Others 'do not sell your data'. Some use 'essential cookies only' or have found other 'GDPR-compliant' solutions. We as Offen are convinced that all these 'privacy friendly' features are an improvement, but they are still not enough to create a web that is significantly better. For this, they simply lack the necessary degree of fairness. Users continue to be unaware what kind of data is collected and how it is being used. They still cannot access or delete it. This leaves them in the dark about their situation and does not help to reduce the latent distrust against web operators. This is why we develop a fair web analytics tool that treats operators and users as equal parties. Our app is in the works since the end of 2019 and today we are happy to put it in the hands of all of you. To continue to improve we appreciate any feedback. Please comment here or get in touch via @hioffen on Twitter. I look forward to hearing from you. 💛 Thanks!
