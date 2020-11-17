Let's build a web that is privacy friendly and fair | Offen 06 Jul 2020, Hendrik Niefeld Terms such as 'privacy protection', 'privacy-first', 'privacy-focused' or 'privacy friendly' have been a major talking point for quite some time now. The field of web analytics is no exception. Here these terms are used to describe alternative, privacy-oriented approaches and appear regularly in blog posts, readme files and tweets.