Spencer Porter-Kiernan
MakerFounder @ Offbrand.
Hello Hunters! We are incredibly excited to present Offbrand, our effortlessly simple link analytics tool that helps you discover, refine and build your social communities. Building an audience on social media is tough. Between deciding which platforms to be active on and what content to post, most people end up getting lost and never finding any real traction. But having a community to lean on can be invaluable in getting guidance, starting a business, and pursuing your dreams. Offbrand gives you a platform with the tools and analytics you need to create your own vibrant online communities. You can see the demographics, themes and analytics behind your content to find out what you love to post about, and what people love to see from you. And it's simple. All you do is create a profile, add content and share it anywhere. We combine the functionality of a bio-link tool with a URL shortener to make it easier, faster and cheaper than ever to start building your socials. And that's why we made Offbrand. We want to help everybody in using Lean Startup methods for building their audience. And we wanted to remove as much of the learning curve and friction as possible while you pursue your happiness. Our site works like the social networks you already use so you don't have to spend hours trying to figure it out. Because tools shouldn't be a barrier. Some quick highlights about Offbrand: 1. Generous Free Tier. You get unlimited content embeds and previews as well as social links and private content. 2. PWA and mobile optimized site so you can stay up-to-date wherever you are. Inspiration rarely happens behind a desk. 3. Automatic theme extraction with Natural Language Processing to help you identify the topics you're audience loves. 4. Custom Collection views of your profile and stats to let you refine your messaging for your audience. Our team is working hard to roll out useful new features constantly, and we hope you enjoy it! We'd love you to try it out and give us your feedback. Thanks!
