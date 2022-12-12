Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Off The Record History
See Off The Record History’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Off The Record History 2.0
Off The Record History 2.0
Access your incognito mode private browsing history
Visit
Upvote 4
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Track private browsing history in incognito mode. Maintain your history for up to 7 days.
Launched in
Web App
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
by
Off The Record History
Burb
Ad
Launch your membership in minutes, not months.
About this launch
Off The Record History
Access your incognito browsing history
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
Off The Record History 2.0 by
Off The Record History
was hunted by
Dutiyesh Salunkhe
in
Web App
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Dutiyesh Salunkhe
. Featured on December 13th, 2022.
Off The Record History
is not rated yet. It first launched on May 31st, 2016.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#85
Report