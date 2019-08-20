Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Off-Facebook Activity
Off-Facebook Activity
A new tool that gives you more control of your data
Facebook
Privacy
Off-Facebook activity is a summary of activity that businesses and organizations share with Facebook about your interactions, such as visiting their apps or websites. It lets you review your off-Facebook activity and disconnect it from your account.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
14 minutes ago
Facebook says it wants to give you control over your data, but it won't
Facebook has been embroiled in a major data privacy scandal over the past several weeks - one that got its CEO testifying in front of the US Congress. One of the ways it's trying to fix its image is by offering up explanations of how its collects and uses data - but it fails to see the problem in these processes.
Now You Can See and Control the Data That Apps and Websites Share With Facebook
Many apps and websites are free because they're supported by online advertising. And to reach people who are more likely to care about what they are selling, businesses often share data about people's interactions on their websites with ad platforms and other services.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Chris Messina
Hunter
This could do a lot to answer that age-old conspiracy theory
"Is Facebook listening to me?
"
Upvote
Share
13 hours ago
Send