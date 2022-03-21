Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Makers Grant
Giving back and supporting our community
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign In
Sign Up
Home
→
Off
Off
Remotely shutdown your PC or Mac with Siri & shortcuts
🏷 Free Options
PC
+ 2
Off makes it easy to remotely control your computer's power state from your iPhone or Apple Watch.
It's fully integrated into Siri & Shortcuts.
It can performed the following:
- Shutdown
- Restart
- Sleep
- Lock
- Wake
- Keep Awake
- Display Text Message
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
21m ago
Have you used Off?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.
Leave a review