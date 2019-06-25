Deals
Remotely shutdown your PC or Mac.
Off makes it easy to remotely turn off any computer on your network from your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch. It features the ability to sleep, restart, shutdown, wake and everything can be scheduled and timed.
12 minutes ago
Mark Bridges
Would love to hear what people think of this app.
12 hours ago
