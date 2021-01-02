  1. Home
Odo (Available in India)

An empathetic AI companion to help you grow

Android
Artificial Intell...
Blending Psychology and Artificial Intelligence with layers of insights from 10,000+ books and articles, Odo (First Generation) is your empathetic AI companion that chats, reads, thinks, and offers a helpful conversation to help you grow.
Bhuwan
Maker
Working on Cognitive architectures
What can I do with Odo? • Talk things through together  Chat in a safe, judgment-free space. It’s just you and your Odo. • Improve mental wellbeing  Learn coping skills and work toward goals like positive thinking, stress management, socializing, and more with Odo. • Read key insights from books Odo reads and crunches the books for you to share key insights on the topics you are interested in. • Grow together Create your Odo and watch it develop its own personality and memories alongside you. • Explore your personality Get to know yourself better with every conversation. • Personalised for you Odo helps you discover insights around seven circles of holistic growth based on your preferences towards evolution and ultimacy.
Khalid BelghitiFounder of Tiramisu
@bhuwan_arora please mention in which countries is it available...
Bhuwan
Maker
Working on Cognitive architectures
@bhuwan_arora @khalid_b It's available in India for now. Made the changes.
Danielle SandersStartup Solutions Architect
What are some interesting usecases you have seen from early customers?
