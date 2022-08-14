Products
Odiofy
Odiofy
AI text reader that turns text into an interactive audiobook
Odiofy App is an intelligent audio text reader that turns any reading material into an interactive audiobook with HD voices. Text to speech app for speed reading. You will see reading in a different way.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
by
About this launch
Odiofy by
was hunted by
redouan Frero
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
redouan Frero
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
is not rated yet. This is Odiofy - Audio text to speech reader 's first launch.
