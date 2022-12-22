We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
Distributed traces in minutes, without any code changes

Odigos, our open-source project, helps developers fix production issues faster by boosting existing monitoring tools, and automatically providing them with distributed traces, within minutes.
Launched in Developer Tools, Tech by
was hunted by
Ari Recht
in Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Ari Recht
and
Lorenzo Mangani
Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
