Odigos
Odigos
Distributed traces in minutes, without any code changes
Odigos, our open-source project, helps developers fix production issues faster by boosting existing monitoring tools, and automatically providing them with distributed traces, within minutes.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Odigos
About this launch
Odigos by
Odigos
was hunted by
Ari Recht
in
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Ari Recht
and
Lorenzo Mangani
. Featured on December 22nd, 2022.
