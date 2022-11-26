Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
ODIAPP
Ranked #7 for today
ODIAPP
Book speedboat tickets
Visit
Upvote 32
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
An Uber-like app for Maldives Sea Transport. Maldives - World's leading destination comprises only 1% land and 99% ocean. Our App allows travellers to book & pay for sea transport in the Maldives.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Tech
by
ODIAPP
Asana
Ad
The work management platform for teams
About this launch
ODIAPP
Book speedboat tickets
0
reviews
33
followers
Follow for updates
ODIAPP by
ODIAPP
was hunted by
Siyah Khaleel
in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Tech
. Made by
Siyah Khaleel
and
Ali Nafi
. Featured on November 27th, 2022.
ODIAPP
is not rated yet. This is ODIAPP's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
9
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#149
Report