Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Inal Karov
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! @nadir_zym, @kamiweb and I worked together on "Odi timer" and we super excited to be here! ℹ️ Odi timer is a time tracker for people who often underestimate and/or overestimate their tasks. In Odi, each task has two estimated times: Optimistic and Pessimistic. So after getting the task, you can decide how much time you are ready to spend on it and start to track the time in Odi. For example, you have the task "Fix bug on the home page", and your estimation can be: optimistic time - 1 hour and pessimistic time - 2 hours. After creating the task, you can start the timer and once you have finished it you must stop the timer. 📊 When you complete your task, you can understand which estimation was correct and adjust future estimates. 🔔 You will never forget about the progress of tasks because Odi will send you push notifications when the optimistic and/or pessimistic time has been reached. Download: macOS: https://drive.google.com/file/d/... Windows: https://drive.google.com/file/d/...
Upvote (2)Share
Useful for me, thanks!
Upvote (2)Share
@alena_graun Thanks Alyona!
@ikarov We can integrate https://goals-hunter.com with your tracker in future.