odi assistance
Ranked #15 for today
odi assistance
Manage your Vessel on-the-go
ODIAPP assistance gives you on-the-go access to manage your vessel just anywhere, anytime. Developed for Maldivian busy vessel operators by Maldivian travel enthusiasts, ODIAPP assistance gives you the right control over your vessel operations.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Tech
by
ODIAPP
About this launch
ODIAPP
Book speedboat tickets
5
reviews
39
followers
Follow for updates
odi assistance by
ODIAPP
was hunted by
Siyah Khaleel
in
Productivity
,
Travel
,
Tech
. Made by
Siyah Khaleel
,
Mathiu Ibrahim
,
Fathih Sharyf
and
Ali Nafi
. Featured on December 8th, 2022.
ODIAPP
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is ODIAPP's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
1
Day rank
#15
Week rank
#140
