Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Odessa app
Odessa app
All in One Android App (Pdf viewer, Sticky note and player)
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
This application combines three features into one. Save your storage space by using one app instead of three
Launched in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
by
Odessa app
Remotebase
Ad
Build remote engineering teams in 24 hours
About this launch
Odessa app
All in One Android App (Pdf viewer, Sticky note and player)
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Odessa app by
Odessa app
was hunted by
Leo L-Mrc
in
Android
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Leo L-Mrc
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Odessa app
is not rated yet. This is Odessa app's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#45
Week rank
#76
Report