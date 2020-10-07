discussion
Matt Hackett
Hunter
Engineer/investor (ex-Beme, Tumblr, etc)
A wooden speaker that brings live music home may seem like a post-Covid idea, but the team has been working on this for 4 years!
Alexis Ohanian
Co-founder, Initialized Capital, Reddit
I must say -- having been the lead investor and a user from Day 0 -- this is an experience you really need to FEEL (not just listen) to believe. I'm not exaggerating when I say it's transcendent. Listening to live performances feels as intimate as if the artist were there and even when you're using the speakers for Spotify, the sounds are goosebump-inducing... so good.
Ryan Hoover
Founder, Product Hunt
I met the team behind this project last year (pre-COVID). As someone that misses live music, this feels like perfect timing for Oda.
Gabe Perez
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
Love the design and the concept. Having a set programming schedule is *chef's kiss*. Can you also plug this into...say a record player? Would love to be able to spin some old live recordings with these bad boys.
