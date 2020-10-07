  1. Home
  2.  → Oda

Oda

Live music performances at home from beautiful wood speakers

#5 Product of the DayToday
Oda takes the shape of a home speaker, but within its wooden panels lives a performance space without walls. Created specifically to share a live program of music from some of the world’s most compelling artists. Your home becomes the venue.
These speakers let you experience exclusive seasonal performancesThe idea behind the seasonal passes is to create a sustainable business model for performing artists and musicians. "We pay meaningful performance fees to give artists and opportunity to create something unique and stretch their creative limits," the company says on its website.
Oda, Home Speaker Curated Concert Series, Announces Lineup: Madlib, Arca, the Microphones, MoreOda is a new company that sells home speakers which broadcast live concerts from a curated concert series. Artist performances aren't archived-they're one-time live events accessible on the Oda speakers. Today, the company announced the artists set to perform in the coming months.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Matt Hackett
Hunter
Engineer/investor (ex-Beme, Tumblr, etc)
A wooden speaker that brings live music home may seem like a post-Covid idea, but the team has been working on this for 4 years!
Upvote (2)
Share
Alexis Ohanian
Co-founder, Initialized Capital, Reddit
I must say -- having been the lead investor and a user from Day 0 -- this is an experience you really need to FEEL (not just listen) to believe. I'm not exaggerating when I say it's transcendent. Listening to live performances feels as intimate as if the artist were there and even when you're using the speakers for Spotify, the sounds are goosebump-inducing... so good.
Upvote (1)
Share
Ryan Hoover
Founder, Product Hunt
I met the team behind this project last year (pre-COVID). As someone that misses live music, this feels like perfect timing for Oda.
Upvote
Share
Gabe Perez
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
Love the design and the concept. Having a set programming schedule is *chef's kiss*. Can you also plug this into...say a record player? Would love to be able to spin some old live recordings with these bad boys.
Upvote
Share