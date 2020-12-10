With Oculisa salespeople focus on more valuable leads and close more deals. Install it to your website within 3 minutes, get deep analytics for each lead, enrich your data and empower your sales with predictive lead scoring by our AI.
Hi Product Hunt 👋 I’m Andrew, Founder & CEO at Oculisa. Our team has been working hard last 2 years on Oculisa and we’re excited to share it with the Product Hunt community! We decided to create the world’s first lead scoring solution, built with a focus on SMBs needs. What’s inside? - Simple install with any contact form on your website like Google Analytics; - Get deep analytics for each new lead from your website; - Identify your leads. Our algorithms will find accurate data to enrich your prospects; - Empower your sales with Artificial intelligence (Predictive Lead Scoring, Forecasting of a deal probability, Cross-Sell Advices); - Manage your leads in easy-to-use sales funnel page, which updates in real-time to optimize your time on searching the right prospect to close a deal. With Oculisa your sales department will focus only on valuable leads and drive more sales. All you need is connect our script to the contact form, where prospects send their requests. We’d love to hear your feedback in the comments, via in-app Tidio chat, or email me at andrew@oculisa.com. Since our goal is to learn and make Oculisa even better, if you sign up today by visiting from Product Hunt and make a first purchase, you’ll get a doubling of your deposit so you can get longer use of our product.
