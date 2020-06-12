OctoShop for Chrome
Tristan Pollock
I'm a big Chrome extension fan (who isn't after Honey got acquired) and this makes perfect sense for COVID times where things seem to go out of stock often.
Hi everyone, Over the past few weeks COVID has caused massive problems with inventory shortages and price gouging resellers leading to a bad online shopping experience for the end user. While products like toilet paper and face masks are coming back in stock, the second wave of shortages including PC parts, disinfectants, video games (Nintendo Switch and the Oculus Quest), televisions, laptops, etc is still ongoing and resellers are buying and selling the already limited quantity at really high prices. We created OctoShop to help solve the current shopping problems and improve the buyer journey during the COVID era. OctoShop does three main things - 1) If you are on a page where a product is out-of-stock or being sold at too high of a price, OctoShop shows you other retailers that have the same product in-stock at cheaper prices. 2) OctoShop lets you set back-in-stock notifications for out-of-stock products. OctoShop will do the hard work of periodically checking the website for you. 3) OctoShop lets you set price drop notifications if a product is being sold at a really high price due to limited quantities. Hope this helps people find what they need / want during quarantine. And would love feedback and thoughts from the Product Hunt community!
