Octopus Do 2.0

Karl Plaude
Maker
Hello Producthunters, it’s been almost a year since we launched our sitemap builder and we are very grateful for received product feedbacks from PH community. Many of you still are using our tool, that’s the highest award for us and motivation to move forward. We are working on new things, and recently released some update we would like to share with you: - Wireframes. Now you can easily add simple wireframes to visualize the block contents. - Refactored UI controls. As we were adding new functionality, the page controls and interface itself became crowded. We had to do something about it, hope you like it ;) - Team dashboard. For better collaboration and all projects at hand with your team members. - Vertical mode. Many of you work on HUGE projects that can’t stick to the horizontal view, and the zoom-out feature can’t help. That one is for you! - Better PDF export, Comments, Real-time collaboration, Dark theme etc. And finally, we got a new website https://octopus.do/sitemap — hope you will like it. Cheers, Karl
great tool for site planning!
Great UX for planning SEO/SEM flows around websites and keeping track of changes in website structures of various sizes.
This is a personal game changer. Thank you so much!
