Octopus 2.5 Visual Sitemap Generator

Jonathan Holden#A11y #Accessibility
Octopus is THE best way to plan a website. It's completely intuitive, clients can easily understand what their pages will "look" like. Scope creep is clear to see - no more clients saying... "Oh can we just have one more page". Importing a site map makes a re-design SO simple... All in all one of my favourite products...
Hey guys, thanks for your support and feedback Octopus is getting better from day to day. We've just released the import sitemap function. Now you can post and URL of any website containing sitemap.xml and Octopus will create a beautiful visual structure for you to work with. Hope this automates your prototyping workflow! Feel free to share your thoughts. Thank you!
Yet another great addition to the octopus features set! Thanks for keeping the UI decluttered and extremely easy to use.
@mmakijenko Thank you so much :-)
Thanks for the update. Been loving the simplistic and easy to use nature of this tool since Day 1. New updates are welcome. Big kudos to the dev team, keep rockin'!