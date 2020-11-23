  1. Home
  2.  → Octopus 2.5 Visual Sitemap ...

Octopus 2.5 Visual Sitemap Generator

Generate website structure from any website. Just write URL

We created a fast, free and very simple visual sitemap generator to help you visualize any website structure from a sitemap.xml file or from a URL.
(not for mobile version).
ScadaWe started out with Atari in 1988. By 2002, we began building web projects, which soon became our life's work, and this is how Scada was born. Since then, we've grown into a team of professionals driven by a love of building beautiful things on the web.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Jonathan Holden#A11y #Accessibility
Octopus is THE best way to plan a website. It's completely intuitive, clients can easily understand what their pages will "look" like. Scope creep is clear to see - no more clients saying... "Oh can we just have one more page". Importing a site map makes a re-design SO simple... All in all one of my favourite products...
Share
Alex Vasilevsky
Maker
@sebacic thanks for the kind words Jonathan
Share
Karl Plaude
Maker
Hey guys, thanks for your support and feedback Octopus is getting better from day to day. We've just released the import sitemap function. Now you can post and URL of any website containing sitemap.xml and Octopus will create a beautiful visual structure for you to work with. Hope this automates your prototyping workflow! Feel free to share your thoughts. Thank you!
Share
Michael MCEO & Founder at Visual Composer
Yet another great addition to the octopus features set! Thanks for keeping the UI decluttered and extremely easy to use.
Share
Alex Vasilevsky
Maker
@mmakijenko Thank you so much :-)
Share
Alexander Zavoloka
Thanks for the update. Been loving the simplistic and easy to use nature of this tool since Day 1. New updates are welcome. Big kudos to the dev team, keep rockin'!
Share