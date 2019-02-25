OctoPrint Anywhere allows you monitor your 3D prints from anywhere, and cance/pause the job if anything goes wrong. It seamlessly integrates with OctoPrint and therefore is easy to set up
Kenneth JiangMaker@kenneth_jiang2
Thousands of users are already using OctoPrint Anywhere to monitor their 3D prints from office, grocery store, or anywhere with a connection. The user interface is designed specifically to be mobile friendly so that you can have a glance view at multiple printers without having to tap the screen. You can also share your cool 3D printer webcam feed with anyone else via a secure link. Give it a shot and let me know how it works for you!
