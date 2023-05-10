Products
Octocom

GPT-powered chatbot for e-commerce SMEs to boost your sales

Free Options
Embed
Meet Octocom: the smart chatbot for eCommerce SMEs. Get instant responses, tailored suggestions, easy product comparisons, and effective cross-selling/upselling. Enhance CX and boost sales today!
Launched in
Sales
E-Commerce
Bots
 by
Octocom
About this launch
Octocom by
was hunted by
laurynas slezevicius
in Sales, E-Commerce, Bots. Made by
laurynas slezevicius
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Octocom's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-