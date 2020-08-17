Discussion
Hello all, Jecan here 👋; and we are super excited to share Octoa to everyone! Being as a creative, we all know that managing your freelance business is a huge chaos and time consuming task. Octoa is a CRM tool that focus on simplicity, and user friendliness that helps you to stay organized, and simplify your business. We're curious of what you think, especially If you're a creative / freelancer and you've tried Octoa. You can send us a message ✉️ through our in-app chat, or email us at hello@octoa.com 🎉 Plus sign up today to get 50% off for your first year of subscription Cheers, Jecan
