Octoa

We make your creative life a little less chaotic.

An all-in-one CRM tool that support freelancers to manage their clients. Through our tool, able to react swiftly on project requests, being notified regarding outstanding proposals and invoices and are able to track every touchpoint with their client.
Jecan Chiu
Maker
Hello all, Jecan here 👋; and we are super excited to share Octoa to everyone! Being as a creative, we all know that managing your freelance business is a huge chaos and time consuming task. Octoa is a CRM tool that focus on simplicity, and user friendliness that helps you to stay organized, and simplify your business. We're curious of what you think, especially If you're a creative / freelancer and you've tried Octoa. You can send us a message ✉️ through our in-app chat, or email us at hello@octoa.com 🎉 Plus sign up today to get 50% off for your first year of subscription Cheers, Jecan
