Octi 2.0
Octi 2.0
A social network built around Augmented Reality
iPhone
Augmented Reality
+ 1
A new social network that uses augmented reality to connect the act of seeing your friends in real life with viewing digital content like their favorite YouTube videos and Spotify songs.
an hour ago
Octi launches a social network built around augmented reality
Octi has created a new social network that uses augmented reality to connect the act of seeing your friends in real life with viewing digital content like their favorite YouTube videos and Spotify songs. When I wrote about the startup in 2018, it was building AR technology that could do a better jo...
Amrith Shanbhag
Hunter
This is the perfect amount of Black Mirror IRL 📲👀
an hour ago
