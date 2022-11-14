Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Octavalidate
Octavalidate

Octavalidate

A Client-side and Server-side Form Validation Library

Free
Octavalidate is a validation library that helps to validate your forms both client side and server side using validation rules, sophisticated regular expressions, and form input attributes.
Launched in Productivity, GitHub by
Haggle
About this launch
OctavalidateA Client-side and Server-side Form Validation Library
Octavalidate by
Octavalidate
was hunted by
Simon Ugorji
in Productivity, GitHub. Made by
Chamberlain Ezigbo
and
Simon Ugorji
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Octavalidate
is not rated yet. This is Octavalidate's first launch.
