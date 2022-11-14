Products
Home
→
Product
→
Octavalidate
Octavalidate
A Client-side and Server-side Form Validation Library
Octavalidate is a validation library that helps to validate your forms both client side and server side using validation rules, sophisticated regular expressions, and form input attributes.
Launched in
Productivity
,
GitHub
by
Octavalidate
About this launch
Octavalidate
A Client-side and Server-side Form Validation Library
Octavalidate by
Octavalidate
was hunted by
Simon Ugorji
in
Productivity
,
GitHub
. Made by
Chamberlain Ezigbo
and
Simon Ugorji
. Featured on November 15th, 2022.
Octavalidate
is not rated yet. This is Octavalidate's first launch.
