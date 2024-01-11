Products
ocrX Image to Text
ocrX Image to Text
Scan and extract text from images on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
• Scan and extract text from images. • Supports over 100 languages. • Share the extracted text. • Export the extracted text as TXT or PDF. • Available on iPhone, iPad, and macOS.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Apple
by
ocrX Image to Text
About this launch
ocrX Image to Text
Scan and extract text from images on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
ocrX Image to Text by
ocrX Image to Text
was hunted by
Idris Bhavnagarwala
in
Productivity
,
Writing
,
Apple
. Made by
Idris Bhavnagarwala
and
Mehul Kanzariya
. Featured on January 13th, 2024.
ocrX Image to Text
is not rated yet. This is ocrX Image to Text's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
