ocrX Image to Text

Scan and extract text from images on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

• Scan and extract text from images. • Supports over 100 languages. • Share the extracted text. • Export the extracted text as TXT or PDF. • Available on iPhone, iPad, and macOS.
Launched in
Productivity
Writing
Apple
 by
ocrX Image to Text
About this launch
Scan and extract text from images on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
ocrX Image to Text by
ocrX Image to Text
was hunted by
Idris Bhavnagarwala
in Productivity, Writing, Apple. Made by
Idris Bhavnagarwala
and
Mehul Kanzariya
. Featured on January 13th, 2024.
ocrX Image to Text
is not rated yet. This is ocrX Image to Text's first launch.
