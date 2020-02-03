Discussion
Nirman Dave
Maker
Thanks, @kevin, Hello PH community! 👋 We started building Obviously AI because we learnt that today's business users needed data more than anyone else, yet all the tools to answer their questions were made for technical engineers. From finding info in a haystack of databases to building ML predictions, they had to wait for weeks to get a single question answered. This became the seed for Obviously AI. We quickly learnt that to truly have data transform decision making, we have to make data science effortless for everyone. And that, is exactly what we have done today. Obviously AI enables you to run complex Predictions and Analytics on your data, simply by asking questions in natural language. No code. No hassle. No waiting. 🔮 How it works (Predictions): ------------------------------------------------- - Upload your historical dataset from CSV Files, Databases or CRM (e.g. Salesforce). - Ask a prediction question -- "Which users are likely to buy again next month?" OR simply select the column you want to predict from a dropdown. - Obviously AI will automatically understand your question, find the right data, clean it and build a number of tailored ML algorithms. - The best algorithm is picked and prediction output is shown to you in a report. - You can start making predictions right away, either through the online platform or our REST API. - You can also build personas and simulations to predict an outcome for a hypothetical situation. - Demo Video: http://obv.ai/predictions-demo 💬 How it works (Analytics): ------------------------------------------------- - Upload your historical dataset from CSV Files, Databases or CRM (e.g. Salesforce). - Ask a question in natural language -- "What's the avg. income from cities in California?" - Obviously AI will automatically understand your question, find the right data and visualize it in a beautiful graph. - You can export this output directly into your office presentation or interact with it to deep dive. - Demo Video: http://obv.ai/analytics-demo We would love for you to sign up for a free trial, and give us feedback. If you have questions, please reach out! - Nirman (Co-Founder)
